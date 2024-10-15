Race winner Brodie Kostecki spoke of the alleged incident on Seven’s Sunrise on Monday, saying it had put a dampener on the occasion.

“One of our crew members was unfortunately attacked last night. It’s really disappointing and really put a spoil on the evening,” he said.

“We wish Sam all the best and hopefully he recovers fast, along with his partner.”

Police subsequently confirmed it was investigating the alleged assault of a 20-year-old man.

It had received reports at 4:15am of a man being allegedly assaulted by three other men on William Street.

Several Erebus crew members had been celebrating the dominant Great Race victory at the Oxford Hotel on William Street.

Erebus offered a reward for any information that could bring the alleged attackers to justice.

However, Chifley Police District Superintendent Darren Beeche has since denied that the incident took place as alleged.

“We’ve viewed the CCTV footage and I’m confident that didn’t happen,” he said.

Police have confirmed to Speedcafe that investigations remain ongoing.

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan says the team is awaiting further information from authorities.

“We’re supporting Sam in light of what he’s told us has occurred and while the police investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“Until the police conclude their inquiries, it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further.”

Sam Lanes joined Erebus Motorsport as a data engineer last month.