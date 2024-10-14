Brodie Kostecki revealed on Seven’s Sunrise this morning that an incident had occurred, leaving a crew member and his partner hospitalised.

“One of our crew members was unfortunately attacked last night. It’s really disappointing and really put a spoil on the evening,” he said.

“We wish Sam all the best and hopefully he recovers fast, along with his partner.”

Local police have confirmed they are investigating.

“Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation following an incident on William Street, Bathurst early this morning,” read a statement.

“Inquiries are continuing and there is no more information at this stage.”

The incident is said to have occurred outside the Oxford Hotel, where many Erebus staff members were celebrating their dominant Bathurst victory.

Erebus has offered a substantial reward for any information that can help police bring the alleged attackers to justice.