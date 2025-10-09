In his flame-shooting ‘Batmobile’ Chev Camaro, Teki won the flipped grid Trophy Race in the Duggan Family Hotels Round 6, after he started 15th. Meanwhile Fogg began on grid 32 after an engine failure early in qualifying and brought his Ford Mustang home fourth.

Teki grabbed the lead on Lap 5 of the seven-lap journey and withstood strong challenges from Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) and Adam Garwood (Ford Capri Perana) for a narrow race win.

Garnet Patterson in the Holden Commodore previously driven by Jude Bargwanna was fifth ahead of Peter Burnitt (Torana) who led for two laps, Kiwi Rob Lewis (Camaro), and initial race leader Jeremy Hassell (Torana).

With revs reduced and increased weight on the Camaro, points leader Joel Heinrich was next ahead of Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) and Heinrich’s teammate Scott Camaron. The only non-finisher was Ryan Hansford (Torana) after contact with Andrew Fisher’s Torana into Murrays Corners.

Race 1 where the grid will be off qualifying, is scheduled for 7:55am AEDT on Friday and followed by Race 2 at 11:15am.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Marcus Amand, fresh from clinching the Porsche Carrera Cup France Championship, was the master of the wet on Mt Panorama.

He was 1.6 seconds faster than everyone in the only practice session that was held on a drying track. In qualifying, where conditions were similar and was interrupted with three red flag periods, he was again fastest.

He took the top spot ahead of TekworkX Motorsport teammate David Russell while third and fourth fastest were Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Dale Wood and New Zealander Marco Giltrap.

TekworkX’s Tom McLennan was sixth fastest from Glen Wood and series leader in the Pro class, Harri Jones. Jones had dramas in the practice outing when he slide into Matt Belford at Murrays Corner and survived a spin on the exit of Forrest Elbow in qualifying.

Clay Osborne, Dylan O’Keeffe and Hamish Fitzsimmons rounded out the top 10 while Pro-Am honours went to Belford over Indiran Padayachee and Matt Slavin.

The red flags were brought about by spins and wall contact for firstly Rod Jane at the top of the Cutting, and Sam Shahin and Padayachee after the Dipper.

Race 1 is set for 2:20pm on Friday.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

From a wet practice session early on Thursday, qualifying times were near record times. Cody Brewczynski was second fastest in the wet and then on his final lap with 30 seconds to go in qualifying, he was able to put his Toyota Hilux on pole for the first of the four Round 5 races.

David Sieders was the pacesetter for much of the session in his Mazda BT-50 and finished second ahead of the Isuzu D-MAX teammates Adam Marjoram and Aaron Borg. Next was Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) who topped the wet practice earlier.

Sixth quickest was Rossi Johnson ahead of fellow Holden Colorado pilot Adrian Cottrell, Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Craig Woods (Hilux) and Michael Sherwell (Triton). Only Richard Mork in his 93rd Bathurst start, missed qualifying after his Ford Ranger suffered a clutch issue in practice.

The first race is scheduled for 8:25am on Friday.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

The two practice sessions in the leadup to Round 3 were very contrasting – both in overcast conditions but the first on a wet track and second in dry conditions. Practice 1 was also shortened after a crash on the mountain descent.

The series champion of 2022 Lachlan Gibbons was the fastest in the dry session with a 2:35.6298, two tenths quicker than Jack Westbury and Jett Murray, the latter two fourth and fifth in the points.

Fourth for the day was Lincoln Taylor ahead of Cooper Barnes, Toyota guest driver Steve Owen, Brock Stinson and current points leader Oliver Wickham. Then followed Jordan Freestone and Charlie Parker 10th of the 34 entries.

The one-make series will next be on track with qualifying on Friday at 7:25am.