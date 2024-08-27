The Hendrick Motorsports driver will headline the all-new High Limits International event at the Kwinana venue in late December in what is a major coup for Australian speedway.

Larson will be joined by the likes of Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu and James McFadden for the three-night event which will end with a $100,000 winner-takes-all A-Main on the final night.

Helping Larson in his quest to win that $100,000 will be Perth-based team JPM.

The squad is a regular in the competitive WA Sprintcar series with Pryde himself at the wheel, as well as cameos in recent years from the likes of legend Robbie Farr.

JPM will take delivery of a new car with Pryde set to sit out the High Limit shows to focus on the Larson entry.

“Honestly, I don't really know anything about Sprintcar racing on that side of the country,” Larson told Speedcafe.

“I was really reliant on Brad Sweet, he had spent a few weeks down there this past season racing in Perth. So I relied on him to find who would be the best available car owner for me to get lined up with.

“Everyone has said all sorts of good things about him as well as his equipment, so I'm really excited to get there and meet Jason and his team and get to race his awesome stuff and hopefully have a fun, successful week of racing there in Perth.

“I'm really excited to tight to that side of Australia, I've never been to that side of the country. It will be a good time.”

According to Pryde, having Larson join the JPM fold is a significant coup.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle join the JPM squad for three nights this summer,” said Pryde.

“He is one of the biggest names in global motorsport and for him to choose us to run his Australian programme is a testament to JPM as a team.

“We know we are a competitive team but we're also excited about what we can learn from a driver with so much experience in not just sprintcars but NASCAR and IndyCar as well.”

The High Limits International shows will take place between December 28-30 and will be streamed on FloRacing.