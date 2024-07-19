The landmark deal will see the High Limit series, owned by Larson and Brad Sweet, make its first foray outside of the United States.

‘High Limit International: Perth' will be held over three days – December 28-30 – with six High Limit ‘High Rollers' already confirmed to make the trip down under.

The headline act is NASCAR champion Larson, who will be making his first appearance at the famous West Aussie venue.

He will be joined by Sweet, Cory Eliason, Parker Price-Miller, Rico Abreu and US-based Aussie James McFadden, all drivers who have experience in WA.

The three nights won't count towards the official High Limit Racing pointscore, but will award $100,000 to the winner of the finale – making it the biggest payday in Australian sprintcar history.

“All of us at High Limit are excited to take the first step in expanding our brand to an international level,” said Larson.

“Australian sprintcar fans are passionate and super supportive. They deserve a six-figure paying race as do the Australian drivers and teams.

“I'm looking forward to getting down there with Brad and some of our High Rollers to race with those guys.”

Sweet, who raced at Motorplex last summer, said the using the Perth venue to take High Limit to the world was a no-brainer.

“This has been a goal of ours since the formation of High Limit Racing – to become a global brand and bring High Limit to race fans around the world,” said Sweet.

“Perth Motorplex is a great facility with an impressive staff and a strong fanbase. To team up with [general manager] Gavin [Migro] and his track for our first international event was a no-brainer for us.

“We're proud to be bringing a high-paying, high-calibre event to Australian sprintcar fans.”

The three-day event will include the High Limit dice roll, which gives fans who pre-purchased tickets the chance to win cash, while High Limit announcers Chase Raudman and Tony LaPorta will head down under, as will competition director Mike Hess.

Motorplex boss Migro said: “The Perth Motorplex is extremely excited to be the first track outside of North America to host High Limit Racing

“We're proud to host the nation's first ever $100,000-to-win sprintcar race, joining some of the world's highest paying events.

“Australian Speedway fans are in for an absolute delight to witness some of the greatest sprintcar racers in the world battling in the most remote capital city on the planet.”

The event will be streamed exclusively on FloRacing.