Lawson qualified eighth fastest in Friday afternoon’s Sprint Qualifying session in Interlagos, just over a second shy of pole-sitter Oscar Piastri.

He was the only RB to progress through to the final phase of the three-part session after team-mate Yuki Tsunoda logged the 18th best time in SQ1.

The New Zealander will also line up ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, two cars which, by rights, should be ahead of the RB.

The same could be said for Oliver Bearman, whose Haas has proved especially competitive in recent races.

With points only paid down to eighth in the Sprint, Lawson faces a tough ask to hold down his starting spot, let alone move forward.

“I mean, we’re right on the cusp of it there,” he said of his points prospects.

“We struggled line this morning on the long run, but we were also on the soft [tyre].

“Let’s see, I think anything’s possible.

“We’ll obviously do our best, but I’m sure it’s going to be a tough race.”

The result did mark Lawson’s first appearance in the final phase of a qualifying session since his return to F1 at the United States Grand Prix last month.

“Yeah very happy. It’s a good step,” he said of his qualifying effort.

“Obviously it’s my first time back into Q3 – I know it’s a Sprint.

“It’s positive that we made a good step from this morning.

“The track was really challenging, I think, for everyone

“Everybody probably made quite a bit step, so stoked that what we did worked.

“Really happy and pleased with the work everyone’s done.

“It’s going to be tough tomorrow, but we’ll be pushing for points.”

The Sao Paulo GP Sprint begins at 11:00 local time (01:00 AEDT Sunday) with Piastri joined by McLaren team-mate Lando Norris on the front row.

Qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix then follows, from 15:00 local time (05:00 AEDT Sunday).