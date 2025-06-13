Wall was sixth with just four minutes to go in the 45-minute race when he crashed out of the Porsche Curves.

The team owner-driver was able to walk away from the crash but keeled over the tyre barrier moments after extricating himself.

The yellow flag was drawn before the race was red-flagged, bringing a premature end to the contest.

Matt Stone Racing Supercars co-driver Cameron McLeod was classified as the race winner.

Due to the red flag, the result was taken from a lap prior to the accident, meaning Wall was classified sixth.

Hadrian Morrall was the third-best Australian in 28th overall and ninth in the Dark Horse Legends class.

Australian-based New Zealand driver Tim Miles was on course for a podium in the Dark Horse Legends class before he was stung for a race start infringement.

Miles was forced to complete a drive-through penalty, finishing 30th outright and 11th in class.

Andrew Miedecke was 32nd in the Team Anzac entry after he had six seconds added to his time for speeding in a slow zone.

Tony Quinn was 35th. Australia’s other interest, Keith Kassulke, failed to finish after he stopped on the Mulsanne Straight on Lap 2.

RESULTS: Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational Race 1

Race 2 of the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational gets underway at 4:45pm AEST on Saturday.