Ford has confirmed a 39-car line-up for the showcase featuring Dark Horse R machines that supports the 24 Hour endurance classic.

The Mustang Challenge field is split into three classes: Dark Horse, Dark Horse Legends and Dark Horse Stars.

Wall and McLeod are among the Dark Horse runners that include Ford’s six factory junior drivers and competitors from the US Mustang Challenge category.

Super2 driver and Supercars co-driver McLeod was a late call-up in one of three entries being run by his father’s RM Racing Cars outfit.

Fellow Aussies Hadrian Morrall, Andrew Miedecke, Tony Quinn and Keith Kassulke, plus Kiwi Tim Miles, are all in the Dark Horse Legends division for drivers 45 and older.

The Dark Horse Stars class is made up of six left-field contenders, including Ford’s global CEO Jim Farley.

Top Gear host Chris Harris and cycling champ Chris Hoy will share a car across the two races, while actor Frankie Muniz and drifters Tanner Foust and Chelsea DeNofa complete the line-up.

Video: Ryan McLeod details Mustang Challenge machine

Entry List: Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational