Ford has confirmed a 39-car line-up for the showcase featuring Dark Horse R machines that supports the 24 Hour endurance classic.
The Mustang Challenge field is split into three classes: Dark Horse, Dark Horse Legends and Dark Horse Stars.
Wall and McLeod are among the Dark Horse runners that include Ford’s six factory junior drivers and competitors from the US Mustang Challenge category.
Super2 driver and Supercars co-driver McLeod was a late call-up in one of three entries being run by his father’s RM Racing Cars outfit.
Fellow Aussies Hadrian Morrall, Andrew Miedecke, Tony Quinn and Keith Kassulke, plus Kiwi Tim Miles, are all in the Dark Horse Legends division for drivers 45 and older.
The Dark Horse Stars class is made up of six left-field contenders, including Ford’s global CEO Jim Farley.
Top Gear host Chris Harris and cycling champ Chris Hoy will share a car across the two races, while actor Frankie Muniz and drifters Tanner Foust and Chelsea DeNofa complete the line-up.
Video: Ryan McLeod details Mustang Challenge machine
Entry List: Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Nationality
|Category
|7
|Sandy Satullo
|Robert Noaker Racing
|USA
|DH
|11
|Josh Hansen
|MotorCity Dark Horse Racing
|USA
|DH
|13
|Robert Noaker
|Robert Noaker Racing
|USA
|DH
|21
|Colin Harrison
|TechSport Racing
|USA
|DH
|23
|Jenson Altzman
|TeamFloral
|USA
|DH
|26
|Sam Paley
|Paley Motorsport
|USA
|DH
|29
|Erik Evans
|Academy Motorsport
|USA
|DH
|34
|Will Lucas
|Automatic Racing
|USA
|DH
|38
|David Wall
|Wall Racing
|AUS
|DH
|62
|Matt Nicoll – Jones
|Academy Motorsport
|UK
|DH
|87
|Douglas Peterson
|Peterson Racing
|USA
|DH
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars
|AUS
|DH
|95
|Nathan Vanspringel
|TeamFloral
|BEL
|DH
|97
|Marco Signoretti
|Academy Motorsport
|CAN
|DH
|98
|Tate Pritt
|Automatic Racing
|USA
|DH
|8
|Tom Tait
|Competition Motors
|USA
|DHL
|9
|Hadrian Morrall
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars
|AUS
|DHL
|10
|Stephen Vajda
|NV Autosport
|USA
|DHL
|15
|Alfonso Diaz
|TechSport Racing
|USA
|DHL
|16
|Steve Denton
|Academy Motorsport
|USA
|DHL
|27
|Tom McGlynn
|Competition Motors
|USA
|DHL
|30
|Scott Thomson
|LAP Motorsports
|USA
|DHL
|33
|Alex Bachoura
|Spark Performance
|USA
|DHL
|35
|Andrew Miedecke
|Team Anzac
|AUS
|DHL
|37
|Bruce Myrehn
|LAP Motorsports
|USA
|DHL
|47
|Tim Miles
|Wall Racing
|NZ
|DHL
|58
|Nicholas Smither
|Nick Smither Racing
|USA
|DHL
|63
|Joseph Dederichs
|Robert Noaker Racing
|USA
|DHL
|68
|Chip Van Vurst
|Creative Auto Sport
|USA
|DHL
|72
|Adam Balon
|TechTrak
|UK
|DHL
|79
|Drew Neubauer
|NV Autosport
|USA
|DHL
|91
|Dan McKeever
|Robert Noaker Racing
|USA
|DHL
|101
|Anthony Quinn
|Keltic Racing
|AUS
|DHL
|191
|Keith Kassulke
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars
|AUS
|DHL
|1
|Tanner Foust
|Spark Performance
|USA
|DHS
|17
|Jim Farley
|Competition Motors
|USA
|DHS
|77
|Chris Harris / Sir Chris Hoy
|Academy Motorsport
|UK
|DHS
|88
|Chelsea DeNofa
|Creative Auto Sport
|USA
|DHS
|133
|Frankie Muniz
|TechSport Racing
|USA
|DHS
