Leclerc was summoned to meet with the stewards following Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix regarding his comments last Sunday.

The Ferrari driver had used an expletive when recounting a moment in the final corner late in the race that saw him lose second position to Lando Norris.

“I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, ‘f**k’,” he said.

Featured Videos

Leclerc immediately recognised his faux pas and apologised, stating that “I don’t want to join Max!”

In Singapore, Verstappen had been given community service for using similar language when describing his car in an FIA press conference.

In that instance, his comments were made during the broadcast element of the press conference, while Leclerc’s came during the written element.

Leclerc got away lighter with officials handing him a €10,000 fine, half of which is suspended.

Stewards summary:

“The Stewards received a report from the FIA Media Delegate summons and heard from the driver of Car 16 (Charles Leclerc), team representative and reviewed the written transcript,” stewards in Brazil noted.

“It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts.

“In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport.

“This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in FIA Formula One World Championship.

“The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the Post-Race Drivers’ Press Conference in Mexico and found that Charles Leclerc, the driver of car 16, used language in response to a somewhat leading question asking him ‘what did you say to yourself’ in relation to the significant moment towards the end of the race when Leclerc was fighting to control the car at the exit of the last corner. In response Leclerc used coarse language being the accurate recollection of what he thought to himself at the time.

“Leclerc immediately realized his error and apologized.

“Such language is not considered suitable for broadcast.

“This is ‘Misconduct’ as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Article 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group and that Leclerc immediately apologised.

“During the hearing Leclerc expressed his regret for his momentary lack of judgment and shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport.

“The Stewards considered the mitigation factor that Leclerc was immediately apologetic.

“The Stewards while noting that the driver’s contrite behavior conclude that a breach has occurred and a penalty is warranted.

“The Stewards do not consider that this breach reached the same level as the most recent case and as such chose to levy a fine of €10,000 with €5,000 suspended pending no repeat within 12 months.”