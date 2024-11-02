After finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix, Leclerc swore during post-race interviews.

Unpunished at the time, a point noted by an aggrieved Max Verstappen, he has subsequently been summoned by officials in Interlagos.

A note from the stewards was issued in the minutes before Sprint Qualifying commencing, with Leclerc set to meet officials later this evening in Sao Paulo.

It comes off the back of a crackdown on profanity in official FIA media sessions.

Leclerc’s comments were made when he was asked about a late-race slide that opened the door for Lando Norris to claim second place during the written element of the press conference.

“I lost the rear and then you forget about Lando and you just hope that you are going to take it back,” he said.

“I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, ‘f**k’.

“Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don’t want to join Max!”

In Singapore, Verstappen described his car as “f**ked” in response to a question during the broadcast element of the Thursday press conference, for which he was later given community service as punishment.

He then took the extreme approach of offering only bare minimum during subsequent session in Singapore, electing instead to host his own press calls away from the FIA.