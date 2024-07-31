It is the 49th time Darren Smith and Garry O'Brien have had the opportunity to corner someone, in this case it's the former Motorsport Australia's Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations.

He is one of the most capped administrator in Australian motorsport. He has had a huge journey through the ranks and now finds himself working for the FIA in Saudi Aradia.

He joined MA when it was known as the Confederation of Australian Motorsport. He talks about the early days of work in the Victorian State Office, the subsequent equivalent NSW department and his elevation to several high-profile positions within the National organisation.

He left a significant legacy and led MA's Motorsport Department and event operations after a long list of achievements as one of the key leaders of the business.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Smith accepted an international, high-profile position in the motorsport industry, and will relocate overseas to take on the new challenge.

Mike takes us through his career, the development of the race meetings such as the Shannons Nationals, the development of overseas Grand Prix events in which MA played a significant part through officials and guidance.

There are light moments and one particular story about the power of the Russian government. He also talks about his new career in the Middle East.

Take a listen and also catch up on the other 48 grassroots racing podcasts from those who started there and talk through their racing careers.