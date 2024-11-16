According to South Australian police, a 44-year-old man crashed through a gate and ended up on the circuit at 4:30am.

He was found asleep in his car which was resting against a barrier.

He is due to face court in January.

“A man was arrested after driving onto the VAILO Adelaide 500 racetrack in the early hours of this morning,” read a police statement.

“About 4.30am on Saturday 16 November, the man drove his ute through a gate and onto the track.

“The ute came to rest against a barrier and the driver was asleep when security arrived.

“Police attended and arrested the driver, a 44-year-old Athol Park man.

“He was charged with entering a restricted area at a major event venue. He was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on 17 January.

“There was no damage to the man’s vehicle or the track.”