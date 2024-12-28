The win makes his run two from two in the Brandt Sprintcar Speedweek rounds held so far.

Marcus Dumesny led 33 of the 35 after starting on the pole by virtue of winning the dash. He ended up second with Warrnambool’s Jamie Veal home in third.

Much of the race was a slide job bonanza with Brock Hallett fourth and Rusty Hickman fifth.

Featured Videos

The Dash event in particular was stellar with Veal and McHugh trading monster slide jobs and the A-Main delivered a similar situation.

Rounding out the top 10 were Grant Anderson in sixth, Jordan Rae an impressive seventh, Glen Sutherland eighth, Garet Williamson ninth and Ryan Jones 10th.

It was the second consecutive top 10s for Missouri’s Williamson, Hickman, Jones, Hallett and McHugh.

The non-stop A-Main was a fitting way to conclude what had been a breathtaking evening at Australian Speedway’s newest pleasure-dome.

Loxton’s Keke Falland won the C-Main, then finished fourth in the B-Main and placed 16th in the A-Main in a strong performance in the only Ford in the field.

The third round takes place at Borderline Speedway in Mount Gambier tonight.