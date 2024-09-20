McLaren’s rear wing came in for scrutiny after vision of it flexing under loads during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix came to light.

There, footage showed the wing both leaning back and the top flap opening slightly, leading some to dub it ‘mini-DRS’.

Drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were defiant when questions about it on Friday in Singapore, highlighting that it had passed all FIA tests.

Rob Marshall, McLaren’s chief designer, described the interest the wing was receiving as “flattering” and a sing of success.

“Obviously, the neared the front you are, the more scrutiny you come under,” he told media, including Speedcafe.

“But all teams scrutinise their own cars as well as other people’s.

“We scrutinise our car. We work with the FIA to understand the grey areas of whatever element the car is and move forward accordingly.”

However, in the minutes ahead of Free Practice 2, a short statement from the team confirmed it will modify its wing.

It followed a request from the sport’s governing body that the wing be modified.

“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA,” the statement, received by Speedcafe, announced.

“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”

The FIA’s position has changed following lobbying from a rival team, understood to be Red Bull Racing.