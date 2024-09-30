The championship-leading operation has recovered from an AUD $111.8 million (£57.84m) loss in 2022 to a healthy AUD $25 million (£12.9m) profit last calendar year.

That comes after a significant boost to company turnover, which surged by almost AUD $200 million.

For the 2022 calendar year, the British squad saw a turnover of £327.892 million as it finished fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Though it improved only to fourth last year, turnover increased to £431.1 million.

It should be noted, McLaren’s accounts cover its entire racing program, including F1, IndyCar, Extreme E, and Formula E.

“As a Group, we have seen revenue increase from £327,892K to £431,082K primarily as a result of increased commercial activity across all the races series,” the report notes.

While the organisation enjoyed a strong profit reversal off the back of increased revenue, its costs also increased.

It’s administrative expenses accelerated from AUD $151.9 million (£78.573m) in 2022 to AUD $225.7 million (£116.756m).

The report also reveals McLaren raised almost £1 million through sales of heritage cars in 2023, less than a fifth of the income it enjoyed in 2022.

Signed by the squad’s CEO, Zak Brown, the document makes key references to its investment in electric racing, notably Formula E and Extreme E (which saw its 2024 campaign cut short and is now looking to rework its 2025 calendar and a potential move towards hydrogen power).

“The Group is committed to focusing on consolidating its core operation processes across all Group companies in order to gain advantage from all of the racing series,” the directors’ report highlighted.

“Specifically, within the Electric Racing market, to further drive the strategic, commercial and technical aspects to racing for the overall Group.

“This presence into the sustainability market, gives a point of difference to the fans, partners and people, by continuing to drive revenue across all series by leveraging fan engagement in the sports.”

In its 2022 accounts, the squad hinted at costs associated with Daniel Ricciardo as a reason for its £9 million operating loss for the year.

That report stated, “pressures across all costs as well as a one-off provision for driver costs and increased costs related to a return to pre-covid hospitality levels have all contributed to this.”

As revealed by Speedcafe in 2022, by opting to part ways with Ricciardo a year early, McLaren was liable for significant costs – believed to be in excess of AUD $20 million.

McLaren currently heads the constructors’ championship with six races remaining in 2024 a feat that, should it emerge victorious, comes with a significant financial bonus.