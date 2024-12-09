The British squad won the constructors’ championship in Abu Dhabi to mark its first title success in the competition since 1998.

However, that comes at a cost, as entry fees into next year’s championship are based on the points scored in the previous season.

As McLaren was crowned constructors’ championship, entry into next year’s competition comes with a price tag of over $6 million.

That’s a sharp uptick from 2024 when the operation paid just $2.4 million for its place on the grid.

Entry fees are based on a comparatively simple formula and laid out in the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

A flat fee of $680,203 applies to all entries, with an additional $6799 per point scored.

However, for the championship winner, the per-point figure increases to $8161.

McLaren’s increase is the most significant single change, greater even than the reduction Red Bull Racing will enjoy after paying almost $7 million for its entry in 2024.

That will reduce to around $4.7 million for 2025.

Ferrari’s entry fee has risen, so too Mercedes, though the latter’s by around a third of what the Scuderia’s additional costs will be.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin will save around $1 million while, by dint of scoring just four points through 2024, Sauber’s entry fee is just above the minimum, at $707,399.

Across the 10 teams, the F1 entry fees will net the FIA around $25.8 million in 2025, up from $22.4 million in 2024.