In the early rounds, Red Bull Racing looked poised to run away with both championships once again – perhaps not quite as easily as 2023, but with some comfort.

Ferrari offered some challenge but, really, Max Verstappen had it largely his own way when his car hung together.

For most, the turning point was the Miami Grand Prix, where a brave decision to introduce an upgrade package pushed Lando Norris on to victory.

It was somewhat fortuitous given the Safety Car changed the complexion of the race in his favour, but he still had the machinery to deliver – something he arguably didn't have earlier in the year.

But there were signs of progress a race earlier.

Norris was second in China, and Oscar Piastri would likely have featured more highly too had it not been for Lance Stroll using Daniel Ricciardo as a brake.

Since that race in Shanghai, McLaren has been on a steep upward trajectory.

Contrast that with Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, both of which have had periods where things have slowed down, and McLaren emerges as a genuine championship contender.

That builds on the on-track performance which has seen Norris' Miami win complemented by Piastri's success in Hungary.

And if we're completely honest, McLaren underdelivered.

There were missed opportunities at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and at least two strategic blunders in Britain that cost the squad better results.

Perhaps those blips are understandable given the team has exceeded even its own expectations.

McLaren has been rebuilding for some time, and that process was expected to take time to mature.

A strong second half of last season was promising and perhaps the early races this year were a fair reflection of where McLaren saw itself in the pecking order.

But to be challenging for race wins and having a realistic shot at the constructors' championship is all a little unexpected – though one should add, not unwelcome.

What that has meant is that the team has done much of its learning in a very condensed period.

McLaren hasn't been a front-runner in F1 for a decade, so that experience and familiarity with winning isn't there – or at least is not as fresh as it is for Red Bull Racing.

The important thing is that it hasn't, thus far, made the same mistake twice – whenever there has been a failing, it has been used as an opportunity to refine and tighten up processes.

Even in the car, McLaren isn't yet the finished article.

While there are lessons being learned on the pit wall, Norris and Piastri are both yet to reach their best, which is a terrifying or exciting prospect, depending which shade of orange you prefer.

As the team becomes more comfortable with its position and confident in itself, it will grow into the performance it currently has and both drivers will be more frequent visitors to the top step.

Will there be more wins this year? It's an impossible question to answer but on current form the odds are high that McLaren will be victorious again.

Of course, it has strong competition not only in Red Bull Racing but Mercedes too, and when Ferrari gets it together it can also be a contender.

But, of the leading quartet of teams, McLaren is absolutely in the ascendency. The second half of the season promises to be enormously positive.