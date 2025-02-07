The car in question was the McLaren 570S GT4 campaigned by Anthony Soole in last year’s Monochrome GT4 Australia series.

Images show the McLaren aflame with fire suit-wearing officials running towards the car with extinguishers.

It’s understood the fire broke out as a car was being refuelled.

Featured Videos

“With multiple extinguishers on hand, and fire officials near by, the fire was put out almost as quickly as it started, and medical arrived within 90 seconds,” a spokesperson from the Australian Racing Drivers’ Club told Speedcafe.

“They’re doing their job, and doing their job well.”

It’s understood one person was injured and required medical treatment for which they were transported by road to hospital and are reported to be doing well.

The incident occurred during a sponsor ride night run by SMSP experience partner Driving Solutions.

The venue held two bookings from the company yesterday; an Advanced Driver Training session, located on the venue’s skid pan, and a Production Touring Car Club event on the Gardner circuit.