Miedecke (Ford Mustang) had regathered the race lead shortly after the regulation pitstops, before which his teammate Rylan Gray was the leader.

Miedecke was challenged continually by McLennan who took over the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura from Nathan Morcom.

It was on the 42nd lap at Turn 3 where there was contact between the two cars. The Mustang spun while the McLaren continued on to take the win.

The second McLaren driven by Tom Hayman was closing after he took over from Marcos Flack, albeit some 8s adrift, and crossed the line second with Miedecke able to recover for third.

By the time they exited Turn 3 on the first lap, Gray had passed the two front row starting McLarens to take the lead. He led right through until the mandatory stop where he handed over to Miedecke.

Ryder Quinn was the one on the move, from fifth at the end of Lap 1, he had moved the BMW up to second place and trailed the Mustang by 1.5s when the stops unfolded.

With the stops completed, Jakic had a slender lead over Miedecke and McLennan which dissipated quickly. The latter was on Miedecke as both were able to pass Jakic into Turn 3 at the same time.

The battle between the leading two continued as McLennan ranged alongside Miedecke on several occasions, particularly out of Turn 3. But he didn't have the straight line pace to go on with it. In the meantime Hayman and Camilleri relegated Jakic.

McLennan worked continually on getting past the Mustang and actually had the lead for a brief moment at Turn 4 with less than 5mins to go. However Miedecke was able to get it back shortly after.

Silver class teams filled the top four spots with Jake Camilleri and Aaron Seton (Mercedes-AMG) across the line fourth. Next were Pro-Am winners Quinn/Jakic, from Lachlan Mineeff and Shane Smollen (Porsche 718 Cayman), Sam Brabham/Baily Love and Nash Morris/Mark Griffith, both in Mercedes-AMGs. The Am class was taken out by John Bowe and Jacob Lawrence (BMW M4 G82) in 11th outright.

The one-hour was a precursor to a three-hour race schedule for Sunday and starting at 7:35am.