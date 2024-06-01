Reigning TCR Australia Series winner Josh Buchan took pole position for Zagame Autosport, while Method Motorsport's Tom Hayman scored pole for Race 2.

The first session was very tight with the top six within 0.8s on the shorter West Circuit layout at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.

Buchan took pole position by 0.4s from the #750 Ginetta G55 driven by Jarrod Hughes.

Nathan Morcom put his #24 McLaren third on the grid, best of the Silver class runners, only 0.15s behind Hughes.

The next three drivers were all within 0.1s, Lachlan Mineeff was fourth, best of the Porsche 718 Cayman drivers, ahead of the #25 McLaren of Marcos Flack and the Ford Mustang which won both races at Phillip Island in the hands of George Miedecke and Rylan Grey.

Love Motorsport will make up the fourth row with Sam Brabham outqualifying Antonio Astuti.

BMW M4 GT4s rounded out the top 10, Tim Leahey ahead of young Ryder Quinn.Am class pole went the way of Vince Gucciardo.

After finishing second to the Ford Mustang at Phillip Island twice, Tom Hayman (sharing the car with Flack) qualified on pole position.

Grey qualified the Mustang in second with a 1m 21.66s time, 0.45s slower than the pole man.

Tom McLennan rounded out the top three in the second of the Method Motorsport McLarens, just 0.1s clear of Shane Smollen in the #1 Porsche.

Leahey again qualified inside the top 10, this time he was fifth ahead of Jake Camilleri in the Gomersall Motorsport machine.

Zoe Woods was seventh ahead of Lacob Lawrence who took Am class pole, Bailey Love was ninth from Gucciardo.

Race 1 of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series takes place this afternoon at 3.25pm local time (3.55pm AEST) and will be streamed live and free on 7Plus.