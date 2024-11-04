The two Mercedes cars were noted early in the race for ‘Tyre Pressure Checks’ on the grid, which contravened a technical directive.

Technical directives are essentially addendums to the sport’s technical rules, though aren’t publicly available.

In Mercedes’ case, the allegation was that the tyre pressures were adjusted while the wheels were fitted to the cars.

“Tyre pressures were adjusted (pressure released) with wheels already fitted to the car, in alleged breach of Article 30.5 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and contradiction to technical directive TD003 N, 2. c) and 2. h),” the initial report stated.

Investigated post-race, stewards subsequently found the team had indeed breached the directive.

However, there a technical breach typically results in exclusion, Mercedes was fined €5000 for each instance for a total of €10,000 (AUD $8240).

In their reasoning, the stewards deemed the confused start to the race, caused by an aborted start when Lance Stroll spun off on the formation lap, was a contributing factor.

“After the race start was aborted the 10 minute notice was immediately given for the new start,” the stewards summary noted.

“Given the layout of the circuit and the access point to the grid from the pit lane the time period for the team to get to the grid was extended.

“The gate to access the grid was not immediately opened.

“The FIA accepted that given this short notice it was extremely difficult if not impossible for the teams to follow the procedure prescribed in the technical directive.

“The FIA Technical Delegate stipulated that the tyre pressures while having been adjusted by the team was within the allowed parametres (sic).

“Given the unusual circumstances surrounding the compressed time table, aborted start, the grid access logistics and given the stipulation from the Technical Delegate that the tyre pressures were within the correct parametres (sic), the Stewards determine that a fine for a breach of procedure is appropriate in this case.

“Normally a breach of this nature, within a competitive session would carry a sporting penalty but it is not appropriate in this case.”

Having led the race in the early stages, Russell slipped to fourth at the chequered flag, while Hamilton rose to 10th, once place up from his starting spot.