Full results from Free Practice 1 from the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Best
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:17.998
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|25
|1:18.315
|0.317
|3
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|24
|1:18.699
|0.701
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:18.839
|0.841
|5
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|18
|1:18.904
|0.906
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|24
|1:18.958
|0.960
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|22
|1:18.996
|0.998
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|23
|1:19.048
|1.050
|9
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|25
|1:19.093
|1.095
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:19.094
|1.096
|11
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|21
|1:19.109
|1.111
|12
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|1:19.200
|1.202
|13
|29
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|21
|1:19.295
|1.297
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22
|1:19.335
|1.337
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|1:19.340
|1.342
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:19.600
|1.602
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|7
|1:19.812
|1.814
|18
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|17
|1:19.819
|1.821
|19
|97
|Robert Schwartzman
|Sauber
|18
|1:19.988
|1.990
|20
|38
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|7
|1:21.256
|3.258