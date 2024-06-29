The Red Bull KTM rider will have to go into Qualifying 1 on Saturday morning (local time) at the Dutch Grand Prix after finishing 18th-fastest in Practice.

Adding to Miller's woes was an incident in the closing stages of the session when he was one of several riders circulating in close proximity on an out lap.

The Queenslander looked over his shoulder to check he was not impeding anyone, only to be caught out when Martin slowed in front of him at the exit of De Bult in response to Francesco Bagnaia doing likewise.

Miller only clipped the Pramac Racing Ducati but took “an exhaust to the arm” and damaged the bodywork of his #43 RC16.

“We had a few little issues today; coming together with Jorge just sort of capped it off,” he said.

“Fortunately for myself and him, we both stayed up and it wasn't anything too serious.

“I just went to check what was behind me and make sure I wasn't getting in anyone's way. And right at that point, Jorge was slowing down.

“It was unfortunate but obviously my fault.”

Martin was unfazed, recounting, “I was trying to find a good tow and just followed Pecco to the left side of the track.

“I don't know what [Miller] did but we touched each other. For me, it wasn't an issue and I kept going.”

Bagnaia (Ducati Team) was fastest in Practice, with the rest of the top 10 rounded out by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Martin, Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Team), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati).

Espargaro will ride today despite highsiding at the Timmer chicane.