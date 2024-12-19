Fans will be able to watch a minimum of four live stages at each of the season’s six round after the appointment of new media partners, Apatchie Media.

There will also be updates on all the news around Rally Central at the start and end of each day with more live content. Plus, there will be the return of the daily highlight shows after its debut this year, where crews sit in the hot seat on the ARC desk at the end of each day.

All on-stage live streams will have a mix of action, interviews, and analysis and will be broadcast via the ARC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Featured Videos

The multiple live streams and expanded event coverage will be made possible by Apatchie Media, who is led by television producer Andrew Janson.

“We are pleased to be able to bring more live coverage of stages at each event in 2025 – allowing fans to get a bigger hit of ARC in the comfort of their own home,” said ARC Championship Manager Andrew Coppin.

“Andrew and the Apatchie Media team already have a wealth of experience in the ARC and I’m confident their plans will help us take another step forward and cover the many unique individuals within the championship.

“While we will no longer be on the Seven Network, running everything through our social media channels – especially YouTube – will open up the ARC to audiences around the world instead of just Australia allowing us to create a bigger footprint.

“It is our hope that this expanded coverage will play a pivotal role in the ARC’s growth, and I look forward to a big 2025.”

Janson has a rich history in motor sport with stints in Formula 1, the Repco Supercars Championship, Shannons SpeedSeries and the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship.

“Without question, rally is the coolest form of motorsport in the world – standing in the forest when these amazing cars go past at 200km is a buzz like no other,” Janson added.

“Our job will be to translate this to both rally and sports fans around the world, which we should be able to do through our live and on demand coverage.

“We are looking forward to working with the entire ARC community to continue building the sport’s profile, as well as the competitors, in our own fresh way.”

Since its foundation, Apatchie Media has been involved in productions with major businesses outside of the sport and also played a role in this year’s extended coverage of the ARC season.

In addition to live streams, there will be ARC content on its multiple social platforms with up-to-date results and news.

The 2025 ARC season begins in the nation’s capital with Rally of Canberra on March 21-23.