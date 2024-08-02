Owlpine's Burleigh office went up in flames in the early hours of this morning, the blaze initially spotted by a nearby business owner who called on emergency services.

Despite the best efforts of 20 firefighters the Owlpine office couldn't be saved – however the quick response did save adjoining businesses, according to Queensland Fire Department spokesperson Tony Chicco.

“We were able to identify what was going on, where the fire was located and be able to put teams internally to extinguish the fire,” Chicco told 7 News Gold Coast.

“The fire has destroyed most of the upper level of that factory.

“If it had happened at 2am it may have been a different story, we may have lost adjoining factories.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

Owlpine, owned my Matty Macalpine, is a significant player in the motorsport athlete management and PR space, working with a number of big names drivers and riders.

That includes managing two-time Dakar winner Toby Price, as well as content deals with the likes of Chaz Mostert, Will Brown, Jack Miller, Will Brown, Jack Doohan and Shane van Gisbergen.