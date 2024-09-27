Next year’s calendar is headlined by one circuit’s debut and the return of another icon. The Czech Republic will return to the calendar with Brno to host Round 12 of the season.

Hungary will make its debut, albeit not at the well-known Hungaroring. Instead, MotoGP will visit the all-new Balaton Park.

As previously confirmed, Thailand’s Chang International Circuit will open the 2025 calendar in place of the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, which moves to Round 4.

MotoGP will have a one-week gap between Thailand before heading to the Americas, first to Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina and then to Circuit of the Americas in the United States.

Round 5 of the season in Spain will begin a 12-round run of European races before the second fly-away swing to Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia.

The season will conclude in Valencia with Portugal moving from the start of the season to the penultimate round.

One notable omission from the calendar is India. The Buddh International Circuit made its debut in 2023 but was cancelled this year after issues relating to the promoter and the circuit.

MotoGP has opted to push its inclusion back to 2026.

“India is a hugely important market for MotoGP and for the motorcycle industry,” said Dorna Sports’ Carlos Ezpeleta.

“We have an agreement with the region of Uttar Pradesh, but unfortunately with the deadlines to publish the calendar it wasn’t possible for us to meet all of those deadlines in terms of selecting a promoter and getting the upgrades to the circuit done.

“So we agreed it was the best way forward to have a year and a half to prepare for the event. We continue to think there is tremendous potential but we have agreed the best way forward is to postpone it.”

The 2025 calendar is the third in a row to feature 22 rounds. However, MotoGP has failed to execute a full 22-round season due to postponements or cancellations.

This year alone, races in Argentina, Kazakhstan, and India were cancelled.

2025 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (provisional)