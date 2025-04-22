Miller was dumped by KTM midway through the 2024 season and left scrambling to find a seat for 2025.

Options were looking slim, and unbeknownst to him, his own “sarcastic” attitude had meant Japanese manufacturer Yamaha had very little interest in the Australian.

Fortunately, his established relationship with Campinoti paid dividends.

Miller rode for Pramac from 2018 to 2020 before joining the factory Ducati team in 2021, a spell that lasted just two years before his three-year KTM stint.

Speaking on the Gypsy Tales podcast, Miller delved into the tumultuous time trying to find a ride.

“You try and find out what’s going on, and what seats are available, and who’s willing to have you, and who wants to take you on – and it wasn’t looking good, put it that way,” Miller explained.

“My arse got saved by Paolo, essentially, because I said some things that I probably shouldn’t have said. Just being a dickhead, being me, just being sarcastic, being stupid.

“Yamaha weren’t pleased with the attitude, I guess you could say. So they were kind of off me at that point. It was something that could have been cleared up very easily, and it was eventually.

“I didn’t know it was an issue and I didn’t know what I had done wrong, essentially. You never do when you’re being a sarcastic idiot.

“Ruby (Miller’s wife) would be constantly telling me the same shit all the time.

“I can shoot myself in the foot sometimes, but at the end of the day, when it comes to my job and what I do, I’m extremely serious and want to do the best every time I get on the bike.

“I had Paolo go to bat for me basically about that and eventually he was able to persuade it and get it over the line.”

Miller now finds himself in the thick of it with Pramac, who now use Yamaha bikes off the back of winning the 2024 riders’ championship with Jorge Martin and Ducati.

The 30-year-old’s season so far includes a top five finish at Circuit of the Americas. He sits 15th in the championship after four rounds.

“I’m thankful and stoked to be there,” Miller said of Pramac.

“It’s an awesome family to be a part of. To be working with Pramac again is awesome, but also to be working with Yamaha is phenomenal.

“As far as a manufacturer, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a manufacturer more dedicated to getting back to the top.”

MotoGP returns on April 27 for the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix at Jerez.