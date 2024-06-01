“Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will bring MotoGP starlet and two-time World Champion Pedro Acosta back into orange for 2025,” proclaimed the Austrian manufacturer, after his Moto2 and Moto3 titles with Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The deal means Miller would be demoted to GasGas Tech3 if he is to stay in the KTM group, with Brad Binder already signed up for next season.

The South African's manager recently confirmed in European media that his contract also stipulates the Red Bull KTM team, whereas it had previously been thought that there was flexibility to move riders between that squad and GasGas.

Acosta said of his renewal, “It was important to me to keep pushing with KTM, and to see the whole project and the story until now and how we have grown in racing.

“So, it's nice to carry on for the future: getting in orange is like coming back home. The way they are pushing and improving in the last couple of years is what is also pushing me to stay for the next couple of years.”

Red Bull KTM Team Manager Francesco Guidotti remarked, “In racing you can never stand still or slow down and Pedro's story is a rare one.

“We can almost call him a generational talent because of what he has achieved so far. It's clear he is one of the hottest names in MotoGP now and for 2025 it will be interesting to see and work with him in a closer way.

“The standard is super-high in this sport now for many things: the bikes, the tyres, the equipment and the teams. So, to stand out so quickly means something quite special.

“I think we also have to give credit to his current team in the pit box next door for giving Pedro the platform to show what he can do.”

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer added, “It gives us great pleasure to announce this news.

“We are as excited as everyone else when Pedro shows his speed and personality on the track, and it looks like this boy is winning a lot of new fans all around the globe.

“From the first days in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup we could see he was a special rider. Somebody that does things differently, and with the strongest mentality to make his own way. It makes him unique in this MotoGP world.

“It gives us a lot of energy and power to make this journey with him through our teams and our motorcycles.

“I also want to give a mention to our KTM GP Academy and the work of people like Aki Ajo with Pedro.

“It is super-cool that we will be together for a few more years. He has a very big future in MotoGP and we really look forward to the next chapter of his career with us.”

While Miller acknowledged that KTM would do well to promote Acosta in order to ensure it keeps the 20-year-old sensation within its ranks, the he did argue that he deserves at least a GasGas berth given his contribution to developing the RC16 which both teams use.

“I think, yes, my contribution has been enough. And it will continue to be,” he declared on media day at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

“Obviously I didn't sign up for this project to leave after two years. That's not my intention.”