A gap in the MotoGP calendar has opened the door for the factory KTM rider to contest the Thor MX1 division under the Thriller Motorsports banner.

The Townsville-born rider will race at the one-day ProMX event on Sunday, July 21 where he'll take on the likes of Kyle Webster, Jed Beaton, and Nathan Crawford.

“A little spontaneous for me to throw a leg over the dirt bike at a national-level event, but in keeping with my typical last-minute fashion I thought I'd give it a crack,” said Miller.

“I've been watching the series closely this year, and it has really impressed me.

“It's always awesome to give my partners a little more than we planned by doing these unique one-off events away from the MotoGP circuit, not to mention filling my own cup by riding dirt bikes in general.

“A big thank you to Franko and my partners for helping piece this one together. Excited to see everyone in the valley come Sunday.”

Round six of the ProMX will feature MX1, MX2, MX3, and MXW. Miller will have two races across the day, each lasting 25 minutes.

The headlining MX1 entry list will feature 29 riders. Coverage is live on Stan Sport and SBS in Australia.

Miller will resume his MotoGP campaign in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 2-4.

KTM this week said Miller would be out to prove the team wrong for letting him go at the end of the season.