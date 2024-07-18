Jack Miller will not be part of KTM's line-up next year with the team promoting Tech3 star Pedro Acosta to the Red Bull-backed team alongside Brad Binder.

Tech3 will field an entirely new line-up with incumbent factory Aprilia and Ducati riders Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini making the move across to the satellite team.

Miller has been linked to a seat at Pramac Racing, which will switch from Ducati to Yamaha bikes in 2025 as part of a seven-year deal.

Speaking with Motorsport-Total, Guidotti said he expects an uptick in performance from Miller in the second half of the season to make a case to other prospective manufacturers.

“He will certainly want to prove that we made a mistake by not giving him another chance,” said Guidotti.

“He will of course want to prove that he deserves a place in the MotoGP field — but with another manufacturer.

“I really can't imagine him giving up. He will want to enjoy MotoGP riding until the end.”

Miller has had an uncharacteristically bad season with KTM.

There were high hopes coming into the 2024 campaign but he has languished compared to leading KTM rider Acosta at Tech3.

Acosta has two podium finishes to date at Portimao and Austin while Miller's teammate Binder scored second in Lusail.

Miller, meanwhile, has finished just one grand prix inside the top 10. Guidotti blamed the new tyre compound for Miller's struggles.

“He is the one who suffers more from the vibrations of the new package than the others,” Guidotti explained.

“It's the package. We've been struggling with vibrations since the beginning of the year.

“They're due to the new package. Jack, like Augusto [Fernandez], is suffering a lot from these vibrations at the moment.

“He can't use the bike's potential as much as he would like to.”