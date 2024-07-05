The Queenslander rode for Pramac from 2018 to 2020 on a Ducati contract, after which he was promoted to the Bologna marque's factory team.

He has lost his seat at KTM after Pedro Acosta was given his factory team berth and both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales signed up to ride for Tech3.

While Gresini Racing is understood to be interested in Miller, Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti has specifically named #43 among three riders on a shortlist for the factory-spec Yamahas.

“For the project we are embarking on, we need experienced riders to bring the bike to the level that it should be,” Campinoti told TNT Sports at Assen.

“I don't know which rider we will get.

“For sure, on the list, Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Fabio Di Giannantonio…

“With Yamaha, the next topic on the table is to find a good rider.”

Increasing Miller's chances is that, if those are indeed the only riders in the frame for Pramac, it is a three-into-two scenario given no one is yet signed up.

Oliveira currently rides for Trackhouse Racing but there is no room for him at the factory Aprilia Racing team in 2025 given the Noale marque has already signed Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Di Giannantonio is thought to be the subject of an option in the VR46 Racing Team's favour and while Team Director Alessio Salucci would not confirm as much, he did indicate they would like to keep the Italian.

“I don't want to go so far as to say that we have an option but, when you sign a contract, then you also have to think that there are things written if you sign it,” Salucci told GPOne earlier this week.

“But, besides that, he's happy with us, with the team, and he has the fastest bike in the world. I don't see any big obstacles for him staying with us.”

Di Giannantonio, however, said on media day ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix that he has “three plans at my disposal” and that “the project and having a factory contract makes a difference.”

Presumably, then, availability of factory-spec bikes could come into consideration, which increases Yamaha's bargaining power.

Ducati is downscaling to supplying just one factory-spec bike beyond the factory team next year, presumably meaning one for VR46 – as opposed to Gresini – having provided two for Pramac in recent years.

However, there are also no guarantees that Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer, who is contracted to Ducati but yet to be assigned to a team, would receive a GP25 in 2025.

As for Miller, he claims to have been told he would be retained by KTM only for it to snap up Bastianini and Viñales when they both became available, somewhat unexpectedly in the case of the latter, while a change of heart by Joan Mir means there is no room to move to Honda.

Gresini then emerged as a possible home, while ‘Jackass' said ahead of last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix that he has “options … on the table,” implying interest from multiple teams.

With hindsight, it is arguably quite significant that he also stated, “Fortunately enough for me, I haven't burned any bridges here in the paddock so I can walk into the majority of teams and have a chat.”

Miller left Pramac on good terms and thus could quite conceivably “have a chat” with Campinoti.

The latter also addressed questions about just how much autonomy Pramac has in rider negotiations, given it is Ducati which typically held the contracts.

“We will do it together,” he said.

“For sure, [next] year, we take what is free at the moment.

“We plan, also, to have a Moto2 team together to bring young riders into MotoGP.”

Gresini, meanwhile, has already re-signed Alex Marquez and he was giving little away as to who he might share the garage with when his brother Marc leaves for the Ducati Team.

“About my team-mate, I hear already many, many names,” he said.

“I will not say anyone. The fastest one is the one that I want as a team-mate. Because it helps the other rider to push more and to be there.

“So for me it will not change a lot, who will come. I have a goal, an objective and I will work myself to do it.”

The German Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Sachsenring.