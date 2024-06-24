Gresini Racing is understood to be interested in signing the four-time race winner, who will leave KTM at the end of the season.

Should Miller land at the Italian squad, he would be following in the footsteps of none other than Marc Marquez, who has revived his career with Gresini.

The six-time champion is yet to win a race since breaking his contract with Honda but has already been signed up to ride for the factory Ducati Team from next year.

Miller would likely be contracted to the team but not to the factory, matching Marquez's status at the Nadia Padovani-led outfit.

However, the Queenslander would presumably be riding the motorcycle which is currently leading the world championship and which has won six of seven grands prix in the year to date, that being the GP24-spec Desmosedici.

Gresini is reportedly set to stick with Alex Marquez, who is now a year-and-a-half removed from his Honda experience.

Coincidentally, Miller himself had been linked with a return to the Honda fold even before KTM promoted Pedro Acosta to its factory team and then filled up Tech3 with Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales.

Now, though, it appears that 2020 champion Joan Mir will stay with the Japanese marque after all, meaning all of the RC213V rides are essentially sorted (Mir and Luca Marini at the factory team; Johann Zarco and an as yet unconfirmed Japanese rider at LCR).

What Gresini's apparent interest in ‘Jackass' means in the context of Ducati's relationship with Pramac Racing is less clear.

Pramac has an option to renew with the Bologna marque by July 31 but is considering defecting to Yamaha, which wants to regain a satellite team in order to expand its pool of data.

Ducati has already signed Fermin Aldeguer for a premier class ride but, until it knows which teams it is supplying, cannot place him anywhere in particular.

Meanwhile, Speedcafe mail continues to place Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia Racing, which has thus far only confirmed the big signing of championship leader Jorge Martin.

Aprilia currently fields Viñales and Aleix Espargaro in its factory team, with the latter having announced his retirement last month.

After a long break due to the postponement of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix, the MotoGP season resumes this coming weekend (June 28-30) at Assen.