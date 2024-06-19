Miller had already been linked to Honda before he was not only ousted from KTM's factory team but also missed out on a ride at satellite team Tech3.

Now, however, it looks like that path has been closed off as well.

Reports from sport dailies Marca and AS in Mir's native Spain have #36 set to stay with Honda Racing Corporation next year after he had openly spoke of the possibility of retirement, amid a horror run for the former powerhouse manufacturer of MotoGP.

The 26-year-old would ink a two-year contract and, with Luca Marini already signed up for 2025, the Japanese marque's factory team would be full.

At satellite team LCR, Johann Zarco is only in his first year of a two-year contract, while the other seat is typically reserved for a Japanese rider; currently Takaaki Nakagami but potentially current Moto2 pilot Ai Ogura in 2025.

KTM is full thanks to Brad Binder's ongoing deal, Pedro Acosta's promotion to the factory team, and the snapping up of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales for Tech3.

As for Ducati, Aprilia, and Yamaha teams, some of which are more closely affiliated with the factory than others, the options appear slim.

Ducati has locked in its works team line-up with the addition of Marc Marquez making for a duo which will boast a total of at least eight premier class titles, including Francesco Bagnaia's two in the past two seasons.

The rest of the line-up hinges in no small part on whether Pramac Racing activates its option to remain with the Bologna marque or instead defect to Yamaha, which is in need of a satellite team to expand its pool of data.

That option runs out on July 31 and hence it could be weeks more until there is clarity about its line-up, let alone the rest of the (current) Ducati teams.

However, with each passing day, the likelihood of Pramac fielding YZR-M1s next year rather than Desmosedicis increases.

If that is indeed the case, then Fermin Aldeguer, who has been signed up by Ducati but cannot yet be assigned to any particular team, would end up at Gresini Racing.

He would effectively replace Marc Marquez at Gresini, where Alex Marquez is expected to stay.

VR46 Racing Team is set to remain with Ducati, a likelihood which becomes definite if Pramac switches, and therefore the most likely course is that it fields incumbent Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

The latter is VR46 Academy alumni, but currently domiciled at Pramac.

Morbidelli will take over the seat at the VR46 which is set to be freed up by Marco Bezzecchi.

Speedcafe intelligence has placed Bezzecchi at Aprilia Racing, which has already landed the big signature of championship-leading Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin.

Where that leaves satellite team Trackhouse Racing and its incumbent riders, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, remains to be seen.

Finally, Yamaha has several places to fill, assuming it does succeed in drawing Pramac away from Ducati.

A new two-year contract for 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo was announced in April but the other seat at the factory team, currently held by Alex Rins, is unspoken for with respect to 2025.

Miller had said he was “not too stressed” about finding another home in MotoGP in 2025, but that was before Tech3 filled up, with KTM chief Pit Beirer explaining that the Austrian marque moved quickly when Bastianini and Viñales became available.

The Queenslander's comment was also well before Mir's about turn became apparent, suggesting he will now have to revert to Plan C or Plan D (depending on whether staying at the KTM factory team was ever a realistic possibility).

The 2024 season resumes at Assen on June 28-30.