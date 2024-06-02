KTM confirmed the Spanish rookie's long-expected promotion from GasGas Tech3 to its senior team in 2025 after Miller qualified 19th for the Italian Grand Prix.

The Queenslander remained 15th in the championship following the afternoon's Sprint at Mugello, and says he wants to put some decent results on the board before stepping up talks about 2025.

When asked if the Acosta announcement made his future any clearer, he was nonchalant.

“Not really; I'm on Job Seeker at the moment, looking for a new job,” replied Miller.

“Obviously, a clear decision from them [KTM]; he's [Acosta] doing a fantastic job as he has done all year.

“He's an amazing rookie and, as we all know, one of those generational talents. So, for them to do that is a logical step.

“I'm not keen on signing any pieces of paper with the results I've had so far [in 2024].

“Don't get me wrong, there's not a massive list of people lining up trying to give me one, but we'll have a spot, I'm not too stressed.

“I'm not keen on signing right at this moment, I'd rather have some better results to try and help myself a little bit more, but [Acosta is] a logical choice.”

Days earlier, Miller made his case for staying within the KTM fold, but at GasGas in what would be a direct swap with Acosta.

He argued that he has helped turn the RC16 into a sought-after motorcycle, and Acosta did indeed finish third in the Sprint, behind a new and old Ducati.

Miller reported an ongoing vibration after he finished outside the points in 12th, having gained just the one position after a typically strong getaway.

“We were able to make some changes from Quali to the Sprint that helped with the vibration we're having,” said ‘Jackass'.

“We were not able to extinguish it, and at a track like Mugello where you need to carry speed through the corners then it's important.

“We made a step though, and I could feel the front a bit more and push a bit better.

“I'm trying all I can and we'll try and understand we need to do to eliminate it because it's making us suffer in the later stages.

“Happy to have finished, and if we can try and improve tomorrow we'll give it a crack to try and be in the group further forward.”

Red Bull KTM Team Manager Francesco Guidotti remarked, “We've been struggling with a vibration issue for Jack since Friday and it's been getting better and better but not enough for him to show us his potential with the bike.

“We'll try and sort it for tomorrow.”

The Grand Prix race starts at 22:00 AEST.