Former MotoGP and Superbike World Championship rider Simon Crafar has landed one of motorcycle racing's top jobs.

Craft will become the chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel in 2025, taking over from Freddie Spencer.

Crafar's voice is a familiar one for motorcycle racing fans having been part of MotoGP broadcasts as a pit lane reporter since 2018.

His appointment means he will no longer be part of MotoGP's commentary line-up.

“I'm really looking forward to taking on this new challenge,” said Crafar.

“I did not take the decision lightly to make this change and accept this appointment, as it means leaving a role I've enjoyed a lot, but after seven years in MotoGP commentary I am ready for something new.

“I will approach this new position utilising my experience on and off the bike as rider, technician, coach and journalist, but more importantly with my love for our sport and respect for its competitors.

“I feel honoured to be trusted with this responsibility and to have been nominated for the role.”

The stewards panel was established in 2019 and the chairman is nominated by the MotoGP teams that is then approved by the permanent bureau.

The panel is completed by two other stewards – Andrés Somolinos and Tamara Matko – both nominated by the FIM and approved by the permanent bureau.

Outgoing chairman Spencer welcomed Crafar's appointment.

“It's been a pleasure to have been the first chairman of the panel, and to have worked to put in place the incredible people and procedures we have now,” said Spencer.

“When I was asked to be the chairman, I accepted as I wanted to contribute to the sport and I'm proud of my tenure.

“I'm looking forward to some exciting projects in the future, and I know the team will be in great hands with Simon.”

Crafar has a heap of experience in top-flight grand prix motorcycle racing.

The Kiwi contested 32 grands prix between 1993 and 1999.

He won the 1998 British Motorcycle Grand Prix with Yamaha at Donington Park.

Crafar went on to ride for Honda and Kawasaki in the World Superbike Championship into the early 2000s.