Marquez has signed a two-year contract to ride for the Bologna marque's works squad.

Currently domiciled at Gresini Racing and without a factory contract since his exit from Honda, he will replace Enea Bastianini and share a garage with Francesco Bagnaia in 2025.

“I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season,” said #93.

“Basically, from the first contact with the Desmosedici GP, I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away.

“From that moment on, I knew that my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow, and to move to the team where Francesco Bagnaia has been the World Champion for two years in a row.

“I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.

“Finally, I want to thank Nadia, Carlo, Michele, and the entire Gresini Racing family for opening the door of their team to me at a delicate time in my career.

“Now, we will continue to have fun and give it our all in what remains of the current season, which is my priority right now.”

The deal comes after championship leader Jorge Martin, who rides on a factory Ducati contract for Pramac Racing, signed on with Aprilia.

Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati Corse, remarked: “First of all, I want to thank both Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martín for all their work with us over the last few years, and I wish them all the best for the future.

“This season, they have shown they have reached an incredible level, and we are sure they will be in the title fight until the end.Deciding on Bagnaia's new team-mate in the Ducati Lenovo Team was not easy, as we had a list of very strong riders to choose from.

“In the end, our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Marquez. In just a few races, he has managed to adapt perfectly to our Desmosedici GP, and his innate ambition pushes him to grow continuously.

“In the box, we will have two riders who together hold 11 world titles, and being able to count on their experience and maturity will be invaluable for our growth as well.”

Per Speedcafe's previous report, Bastianini is set to sign with KTM and ride for Tech3 in 2025.

That would leave at least Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez fighting for the other Tech3 seat.