The three-time grand prix winner will count current championship leader Jorge Martin as his team-mate after signing a multi-year contract with the Noale manufacturer.

Aprilia is thought to have coveted an Italian in its factory team, and that much was in evidence in CEO Massimo Rivola's comments about the deal.

“Welcome aboard to one of the best Italian talents, who has demonstrated his worth from his debut in the lower categories and especially last year in MotoGP, with outstanding performances and even breakaway victories,” said Rivola.

“We can't wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge.

“We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination.

“With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing.”

Bezzecchi's signature makes for two Ducati riders in Aprilia's factory team next year, with the 25-year-old currently riding for the VR46 Racing Team, with which he finished third in the championship in 2023.

He and Martin will replace Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro, the former of whom is moving to KTM Tech3 and the latter to retirement with test riding duties, likely for Honda.

At VR46, a new deal for Fabio Di Giannantonio looks likely and it is also thought that the team wants to bring Academy graduate Franco Morbidelli back into the fold.

Meanwhile, Speedcafe intelligence has fellow Ducati squad Gresini Racing handing Jack Miller a lifeline in the seat vacated by Marc Marquez's call-up to the factory team, with Alex Marquez being retained on the other blue Desmosedici.

What happens to Pramac Racing and Fermin Aldeguer are still question marks.

The Italian team is yet to exercise its option to renew with the Bologna marque and could yet defect to Yamaha, leaving Ducati with no room to give Aldeguer the MotoGP berth which he has been promised in the two-plus-two contract it proclaimed in March.

Pramac has until July 31 to exercise that Ducati option.

Meanwhile, the 2024 season resumes this weekend at Assen.