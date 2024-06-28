The four-time MotoGP race winner had long been considered vulnerable to a demotion from the factory team in order to ensure KTM held on to Pedro Acosta.

However, remaining with the Austrian marque at Tech3 seemed a distinct possibility, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Francesco Guidotti even stated upon the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix that “we would like for him to stay in the project.”

Days later, though, Pierer Mobility deputy chairman Hubert Trunkenpolz revealed a “plan” for Tech3 to be filled with two riders “who have achieved podium finishes in 2024.”

That was an ominous sign for Miller considering he is yet to finish in the top three in a grand prix Race or even a Sprint this year, and so it was that Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales were announced as Tech3's new riders a short time later.

According to Miller, he was only told hours before that announcement that he had been dumped.

“I was surprised, because last I heard was ‘don't bother talking to anybody because we want to keep you in the family' and then you get a phone call three hours before the press release gets launched saying that you're not getting a contract,” said the Queenslander.

“So, yeah, I was surprised. To say the least. But it is what it is. But as I said to them, I didn't come to this project to be in and out in two years.

“I left probably the most competitive bike on the grid to come over here and try and bring my knowledge.

“And I feel like last year, what we were able to bring already to improve the bike to a certain level was a big addition.

“And then now we have hit a bit of a wall and that comes down to development and what we need to develop and where we need to go with the bike.

“There's only so much bringing information from another manufacturer can take you forward.

“In the end parts need to come, development needs to happen.”

While Miller made the case that he deserved to stay on an RC16 because of his contribution to the development of the bike, a point that was acknowledged by Pit Beirer when #43's exit was confirmed, he also admitted to shortcomings.

“To say I'm satisfied or happy with how things have gone… I'm not, it's not what I set out to do,” admitted ‘Jackass', who is currently 16th in the championship.

“I'm the first one that's more disappointed than anybody.”

Miller added: “I felt let down by myself because I haven't been able to achieve what I set out to at the beginning of the year.

“But that's the way it goes sometimes and we will continue to work and we'll be back.”

Miller is understood to be in the frame for a return to Ducati machinery, with Gresini Racing rather than on a factory contract.

The 2024 MotoGP season resumes today at Assen.