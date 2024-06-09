Miller is already losing his seat at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to Pedro Acosta, who has lived up to the hype so far in his rookie season in the premier class.

However, there is still one berth remaining in the Austrian marque's satellite team, GasGas Tech3, despite Enea Bastianini's manager ‘confirming' he is indeed moving to the Herve Poncharal-owned squad in 2025.

Bastianini's arrival would mean at least one of the incumbents in the KTM/GasGas quartet missing out but, according to Francesco Guidotti, that would be Augusto Fernandez rather than Miller.

“Jack, we are talking to him,” Guidotti, Team Manager at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, told TNT Sports.

“We would like for him to stay in the project.

“Of course, he is evaluating it.

“It is not an opportunity only for the teams in this moment; it is also for the riders.

“Everyone has to make his own job and to get the best out of the situation.”

Guidotti's comments point to the probability that links between Miller and Honda are based in fact.

It is nevertheless an interesting revelation considering the four-time MotoGP race winner was making his case for staying on an RC16, even if a ‘red KTM' (GasGas), citing his value in developing the package.

“I think, yes, my contribution has been enough,” he declared on the eve of the recently completed Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Days later, following confirmation of Acosta's promotion from GasGas, Miller said he was “not keen” on signing a new contract while in a form slump, although he was also “not too stressed” about finding a seat on the grid in 2025.

Bastianini has been forced to look for a new ride after Ducati signed Marc Marquez to its factory team, with factory-contracted championship leader Jorge Martin to leave Pramac Racing for Aprilia at season's end.

KTM will continue to field Brad Binder in its factory team next year, alongside Acosta.