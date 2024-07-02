The new contract will take #73 to at least four seasons with the Nadia Padovani-led squad and as many on Ducati motorcycles, after beginning his premier class career at Honda in 2020.

Gresini announced the deal via a mock film poster on social media, proclaiming two more seasons of Better Call Alex.

“Gresini Racing Films, in collaboration with Nadia Padovani, is pleased to announce two new seasons of “Better Call Alex” For the years 2025 and 2026,” read that post.

Alex Marquez is currently 10th in the riders' championship with a best finish of fourth so far this season, at Jerez.

He will have a new team-mate for the 2025 season, with Jack Miller understood by Speedcafe to be in the frame for the ride, given brother Marc Marquez has earned a contract with the factory Ducati Team after just months riding a year-old Desmosedici.

Just one ‘satellite team' has so far had its full rider line-up locked in for next year, that being the soon-to-be rebranded ‘Red Bull KTM Tech3' (currently GasGas) for which the Austrian marque has signed Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales.

Gresini joins LCR in having signed up one of its riders already, with Johann Zarco on an existing contract at the latter.

The 2024 MotoGP season continues this weekend at Germany's Sachsenring, where Marc Marquez has won every premier class and Moto2 race which he has started.