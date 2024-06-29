The Italian-owned squad will leave Ducati to become the Iwata manufacturer's “second Factory Yamaha team.”

While nothing changes with respect to Paolo Campinoti's ownership or Pramac's base in Rugby in the United Kingdom, the turn of phrase is a show of intent for Yamaha.

Previously, it had supplied its satellite teams – Tech3 and then SRT/RNF – with latest-spec bikes for no more than one rider.

Both Pramac entries, however, will be factory-spec YZR-M1s under the multi-year agreement signed with Yamaha, which has not even had a satellite team for the past two seasons.

Riders are yet to be announced, although VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio has been linked with the new Yamaha squad.

The deal essentially matches what Pramac currently receives from Ducati, plus “a future Moto2 project.”

“These are busy times for Yamaha, both on track and behind the scenes,” said Managing Director Lin Jarvis.

“Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC) and Yamaha Motor Racing (YMR) have made it no secret that they are putting all their effort into bike development.

“We now enter the next phase – one that we have been looking forward to for a long time: the arrival of a second Yamaha team.

“The new partnership with Prima Pramac Racing will take a different form than we have used in the past.

“Rather than a satellite team, with this new agreement Yamaha have put their trust in Pramac Racing, and we will be providing them with Factory bikes of the same specification used by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

“The targets are to accelerate bike development, which remains YMC and YMR's key priority in our quest to return to winning ways, as well as having four competitive riders in the MotoGP championship in two top-class teams.

“In addition to the MotoGP programme, our collaboration includes a future Moto2 project to provide a platform to groom future MotoGP riders. It is too early to give details about this programme right now as this will be developed in the months ahead.

“I would like to extend my personal appreciation and thanks to Paolo Campinoti, CEO of Pramac, and Gino Borsoi, Team Manager of Prima Pramac Racing, for their faith and trust in Yamaha.

“We have the greatest respect for their team, and we assure them of our full commitment to make this new partnership highly successful for many years to come.”

Pramac released its own statement, which reads: “Prima Pramac Racing is thrilled to join Yamaha as a second Factory Team from the 2025 MotoGP season.

“The chapter with Yamaha opens a new era for Prima Pramac Racing, promising exciting opportunities and a renewed sense of ambition. Yamaha, with its rich heritage and proven track record in MotoGP, aligns perfectly with Prima Pramac Racing's vision for the future.

“For the past 20 seasons, Pramac Racing has enjoyed a successful collaboration with Ducati, establishing itself as a formidable force in the MotoGP paddock. The decision to part ways with Ducati was not taken lightly and we thank them for a long and successful career together.

“For the remainder of the season, Prima Pramac Racing is committed to maintaining its current momentum in the Championship and team spirit with Ducati.

“Prima Pramac Racing and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. look forward to embarking on this exciting new journey together, with shared goals and a united vision for success in MotoGP.”

Pramac currently leads the riders' championship courtesy of Jorge Martin, who has already signed up to ride for Aprilia Racing from 2025.

His current team-mate Franco Morbidelli is expected to leave for the VR46 Racing Team, which is now set to become Ducati's senior satellite team next year.

If Di Giannantonio goes the other way, then the path would be clear for Ducati to elevate Fermin Aldeguer from Moto2 and thus avoid an expensive penalty clause.