Last year’s MotoGP champion left Ducati to join Aprilia for 2025 after it became evident that he would not be promoted to the factory Desmosedici team.

However, his tenure at the marque has been blighted by injuries that have kept him sidelined for the lion’s share of the season to date.

Martin contested the fourth round of the season, the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix, after a lengthy lay-off due to injuries sustained in pre-season testing.

Then, at the Lusail Circuit, he crashed in the feature race, where he suffered his worst injuries to date.

Martin is on a two-year contract with Aprilia but wants to exercise a performance clause in his contract that could open the door for an early departure.

That clause includes performance provisions based on results from the first six rounds of the world championship.

“Faced with the situation of having to make a decision on a date that is established by contract I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season,” Martin said in a statement.

“I have always done so respectfully, clearly and with the sole intention of taking control of my future as a professional athlete.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances that have occurred as a result of the crashes, although it is true that they do not affect what we agreed, have conditioned this phase.

“That is why I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of grand prix after my return to competition.

“The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026.

“There is no conflict or reproach. I just want to be able to look ahead with clarity, after very difficult times and a very serious injury, and to continue to give the best of myself on and off the track.

“At no time have I ever breached the contract. When we signed it, I agreed with Aprilia that, if certain circumstances were not met, I reserved the right to decide my future for 2026.

“This was an essential condition for me to accept the contract proposal they offered me at that time.

“When I made the decision to change manufacturers last year, one of my premises was to have the possibility to test the bike in real circumstances and to understand the team and its working methodology.

“In this way I could feel comfortable signing for two years instead of one, and so we included that condition.”

Aprilia has not responded to Martin’s statement yet. However, Aprilia said at the Silverstone Motorcycle Grand Prix that Martin’s contract remained valid and must be respected, suggesting the Italian manufacturer wants the Spaniard to see out the deal through to the end of 2026.

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026),” Aprilia stated.

“Aprilia Racing has honoured it in full, within the agreed upon timelines and terms, and will continue to do so in the future.

“Aprilia Racing denies that any negotiations have taken place between the parties to modify the duration of the contract, which remains as originally agreed upon.

“The team has no comment on matters that do not directly concern it but expects other teams to refrain from making any kind of offer to riders who are under contract.

“Such behaviour would, in any case, not be legitimate.

“The entire team will continue to support Jorge throughout his recovery process, as it always has, and looks forward to seeing him back on track with the RS-GP.”

Martin’s name has been linked to a factory ride with Honda. Luca Marini is contracted to the Japanese manufacturer to the end of 2025.

MotoGP returns at Motorland Aragon on June 8.