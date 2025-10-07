The seven-time premier class winner suffered an ugly crash at Mandalika that left him to fly home from Indonesia in a sling.

Marquez returned to Spain and immediately visited Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid for further evaluations.

Preliminary checks showed evidence of a collarbone fracture, which, upon being examined, was confirmed.

“After undergoing several medical examinations, the Spanish rider has been diagnosed a fracture at the base of the coracoid process and a ligament injury to his right shoulder,” a statement from Ducati read.

“Clinical examination and radiological assessment have ruled out any connection with previous injuries and have also confirmed the absence of significant bone displacement.

“For this reason, the medical team led by Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña has opted for a conservative treatment plan, involving rest and immobilisation of the affected shoulder until full healing and clinical consolidation of the fracture.”

Ducati confirmed the injury will sideline Marquez for the next two grands prix in Australia and Malaysia.

“Fortunately, the injury isn’t serious, but it’s important to respect the recovery timeline,” said Marquez.

“My goal is to be back before the end of the season, but without rushing things beyond the doctors’ recommendations.

“Both my personal and the team’s main goals have been achieved, so now the priority is to recover properly and get back to 100 percent.”

Marquez is set to undergo weekly check-ups. The earliest he could return would be the penultimate race of the season in Portugal.