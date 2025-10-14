Marquez crashed in the Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika after being hit by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of Sunday’s feature race.

The seven-time premier class winner returned to Spain in the immediate aftermath and has since undergone successful surgery.

“After a checkup for his right shoulder blade injury, Marc Márquez has undergone a successful operation at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain,” Ducati said in a statement.

“The same medical team who had examined him seven days earlier found that the coracoid fracture and ligament damage were not showing sufficient signs of stabilisation after a week of being immobilised.

“Therefore, given the risk of residual instability, it was decided to go ahead with surgical stabilisation and repair the acromioclavicular ligaments.

“Surgery was one of the options considered by doctors from the outset in the event that the planned conservative treatment failed.

“In any case, Marc Marquez, who is already at home, will continue his recovery process, and his progress will determine the timing of his return to racing competition.”

Marquez will miss the upcoming MotoGP rounds in Australia and Malaysia.

Marquez has been replaced by Michele Pirro at Phillip Island, but nothing beyond that.

Just four rounds remain in the 2025 season, with Algarve, Portugal and Valencia, Spain closing out the season.