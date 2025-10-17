The Aprilia rider collided with Ducati’s Marc Marquez during the most recent MotoGP round at Mandalika, which left the seven-time premier class champion with a broken shoulder.
The Italian will have to serve the penalty during Sunday’s grand prix.
“I didn’t expect to be so much faster in that point. Unfortunately, I made a mistake,” said Bezzecchi.
“I tried to avoid the contact as much as I could and unfortunately I wasn’t able to do it and it just touched a little bit the rear end of the bike from Marc.
“Of course, the consequence was huge because in that point there was such a big gap from the asphalt to the gravel.
“Unfortunately, from a slide, then Marc hit the gravel and he got injured. I wasn’t going to crash but with the gravel, then I also crashed and I hurt myself.
“I’m just sorry for this of course. I didn’t want to crash on anybody and also I didn’t want to ruin the race for me and for anyone else.
“But this is racing, and this can happen.”
MASSIVE CRASH FOR BEZ AND @marcmarquez93 💥
Thankfully both are walking away 👀#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/hqM7sKqVV0
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 5, 2025
Bezzecchi said he accepted the decision of the FIM stewards.
“My mentality doesn’t change. I will try to give my all to make the best out of the weekend trying to make a good job tomorrow and try to do a good performance overall,” said Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi would have been among the favourites heading into the weekend if not for his penalty.
The #73 rider said he hoped to be the favourite but it would be “tough” with the penalty.
The Phillip Island weekend will be without several high-profile riders, namely Marquez and Bezzecchi’s teammate Jorge Martin.
KTM Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales is also absent as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He will be replaced by Pol Espargaro for Phillip Island and Sepang.
2025 MotoGP Phillip Island – Schedule, how to watch, TV times & more
Discussion about this post