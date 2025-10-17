The Aprilia rider collided with Ducati’s Marc Marquez during the most recent MotoGP round at Mandalika, which left the seven-time premier class champion with a broken shoulder.

The Italian will have to serve the penalty during Sunday’s grand prix.

“I didn’t expect to be so much faster in that point. Unfortunately, I made a mistake,” said Bezzecchi.

“I tried to avoid the contact as much as I could and unfortunately I wasn’t able to do it and it just touched a little bit the rear end of the bike from Marc.

“Of course, the consequence was huge because in that point there was such a big gap from the asphalt to the gravel.

“Unfortunately, from a slide, then Marc hit the gravel and he got injured. I wasn’t going to crash but with the gravel, then I also crashed and I hurt myself.

“I’m just sorry for this of course. I didn’t want to crash on anybody and also I didn’t want to ruin the race for me and for anyone else.

“But this is racing, and this can happen.”

Bezzecchi said he accepted the decision of the FIM stewards.

“My mentality doesn’t change. I will try to give my all to make the best out of the weekend trying to make a good job tomorrow and try to do a good performance overall,” said Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi would have been among the favourites heading into the weekend if not for his penalty.

The #73 rider said he hoped to be the favourite but it would be “tough” with the penalty.

The Phillip Island weekend will be without several high-profile riders, namely Marquez and Bezzecchi’s teammate Jorge Martin.

KTM Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales is also absent as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He will be replaced by Pol Espargaro for Phillip Island and Sepang.