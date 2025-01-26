The Australian suffered a crash in testing at Jerez that left him with a fractured spine.

After undergoing surgery, the 19-year-old detailed his prognosis.

“Firstly, thanks to everyone for your messages and well wishes,” he wrote on social media.

“Sorry to not reply to all individually but it’s been nice to read them all and I really appreciate it. And thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen so well.

“I’ve had surgery which was very successful to plate and screw the necessary area and I can feel everything which I am grateful for.

“Time to think like a ‘normal’ person not a racer to ensure all happens in the right way.

“All things going well I will be discharged Monday and the next six weeks I need to recover with the neck brace on. After that further recovery to be fully fit again.

“I expect to miss the first few rounds of the season, and will be taking the advice from the fabulous medical team that has looked after me at Hospital HM Nou Delfos to confirm my exact return.

“But I will come back stronger and more determined than ever to compete for this season.”

The 19-year-old rode for the Red Bull-backed GasGas Tech3 team in 2024 where he finished 15th in the world championship. His best finish was eighth on three occasions.

Roulstone is one of two Australians competing in the Moto3 World Championship this year. Joel Kelso has moved from Boe Motorsport to LevelUp MTA Racing.

The first MotoGP round is scheduled for February 28-March 2 at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand.