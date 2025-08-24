The satellite team will welcome Toprak Razgatlioglu to the fold in 2026, leaving one of Jack Miller or Miguel Oliveira – or potentially both – without a ride.

Miller made pointed comments in Hungary at the Balaton Park Circuit, suggesting that he had options he was interested in that were secondary to staying with Pramac.

“I have options, and I’m going to move forward with those options if it doesn’t come quickly,” said Miller of a decision by Pramac.

“I’ve been more than patient enough. If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s as clear as that.”

Gino Borsoi told TNT Sports during the MotoGP weekend that a decision was imminent.

“We have a few riders on the table,” he said.

“We will know soon, really soon. I can say, next week who will be our rider for next season.”

Motorsport.com and Sky Sport Italy have both reported Miller is poised to stay with Pramac to the end of 2026.

Miller has spoken positively about the Yamaha project with Pramac that has him on equal equipment as the factory riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

On results alone, Miller has been the second-best Yamaha rider in the quartet. Yet, there is uncertainty over his future at the sister team.

However, his frustrations have grown louder in recent weeks having been told a decision was expected by the summer break.

Paolo Pavesio, who heads up Yamaha’s racing project in MotoGP, told The Race the Japanese marque was weighing up its options.

On one hand, the team is eyeing fresh talent. On the other, it has a new V4 engine waiting to be deployed and Miller’s experience could be seen as valuable to the development of that project.

“It’s true that we were targeting to have a quicker decision, but finally we want to have a wise decision,” said Pavesio.

“We are coming close [to a decision], very close to it, and as soon as we are ready we will announce it.

“One thing I would like to say is that we have always been pretty open with our riders, the ones that are with us.

“I understand that everyone would like to have a quick reply. I understand all the dynamics, and we are just trying to do our best.”

Pavesio said he understood Miller’s frustration.

“I really like him (Miller) as a person. I didn’t know him before. I understand the personal frustration, and I also heard the recording of the interviews.

“I think it was the fourth question in a row asking the exact same thing, and I also understand that you guys [journalists] have your job to do but sometimes you make them [riders] do another job, which is controlling their emotion a bit to the limit.”

Pavesio said Miller knows he is a “very serious consideration” and pointed to his involvement in the factory Suzuka 8 Hours project as evidence of Yamaha’s confidence in the Australian.