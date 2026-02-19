On Wednesday, news broke that Victoria had lost the MotoGP to South Australia. A day later it was announced that Adelaide would replace Phillip Island.

A modified version of the current street circuit will be used, which will feature parts of the former Australian Grand Prix layout – totalling 18 turns at 4.195km long.

Ezpeleta hailed the ground-breaking street race, which is being branded a first.

“Bringing MotoGP to Adelaide marks a major milestone in the evolution of our championship,” said the chief sporting officer.

“This city has a world‐class reputation for hosting major events, and the opportunity to design a purpose‐built circuit in the heart of the city is something truly unique in our sport.

“From the very beginning, we made sure that safety remained uncompromised – every element of the Adelaide City Circuit has been engineered to meet the highest standards of modern MotoGP, ensuring our riders can race at full intensity with complete confidence.

“Adelaide’s passion, culture, and commitment to major events make it the perfect home for MotoGP’s next chapter in Australia.

“We’re incredibly excited to showcase a new style of Grand Prix racing here and to create a festival experience that brings fans even closer to the action.

“This partnership represents bold ambition from both MotoGP and Australia, and we couldn’t be prouder to begin this journey together.”

MotoGP will race on the streets of Adelaide from 2027.