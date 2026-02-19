On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Victorian Government had lost its rights to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Promoter MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna) wanted the race to be held at Albert Park, but was rebuffed by the state’s government, which wanted it to stay at Phillip Island.

Now Victoria has lost the race altogether.

On Thursday, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas announced his Labor government had secured the MotoGP rights.

A revised version of the Adelaide parklands circuit will be used for the November event, in what is being branded as a first-ever MotoGP street race.

In a statement, the government said the former grand prix circuit would be used with “important modifications to meet Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme’s (FIM) rigorous safety standards.”

A date has not yet been announced for MotoGP at Adelaide, but the government said it will take place shortly before the Supercars season-ending Adelaide Grand Final to minimise disruption.

The MotoGP circuit will be 4.195 km long with 18 turns. The current Supercars circuit features 14 turns and is 3.220 km long.

The MotoGP event is the latest big get from the Labor Government after securing the rights to the AFL Gather Round and LIV Golf.

“This is a major coup for South Australia and yet more evidence our state has real momentum,” said South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

“We are now competing with the rest of the nation for the world’s best events – and winning.

“Hosting the world’s first MotoGP race on a street circuit will give Adelaide a truly unique offering that is sure to attract visitors from interstate and overseas.

“This is about so much more than a world-class motorsport event – it’s about generating economic activity for our state, supporting jobs, and putting South Australia on the global stage.

“We back major events that deliver a strong economic return and MotoGP does exactly that.

“MotoGP is growing globally at record pace, and Adelaide will now be a key part of that growth story.”