Both Channel Nine and the Herald Sun are emphatically reporting that the Victorian government has failed to broker a new deal with series organiser MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna), with the race set to head interstate from 2027 onwards.

There has been significant speculation regarding the future of Australia’s MotoGP round with MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group understood to be calling for major changes.

The centrepiece to MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group’s wish was to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park, the host venue for the Australian F1 Grand Prix.

Both the F1 and MotoGP events are run by the government outpost the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

Just yesterday the Victorian government issued a press release rejecting the Albert Park plan and committing funding to upgrades to Phillip Island.

Now, these mainstream media reports are saying the event will leave Victoria altogether.

According to the Herald Sun, the loss of the event was confirmed via “government sources”.

The Nine report goes a step further, suggesting that a new deal is already in place with the South Australian government and could be announced as early as tomorrow.

“The race is set to be ripped away [from Phillip Island] with the South Australian government swooping in to secure the race from 2027,” said 9News Melbourne journalist Trent Kniese.

“This deal is likely to be signed off in Adelaide this evening, with an official announcement likely as early as tomorrow.

“And this isn’t just a change in venue. It’s a complete reinvention. I’m told the event would move to a street circuit in Adelaide.

“The first MotoGP street race on the calendar anywhere in the world.

“It’s a bold, high risk play designed to transform the event into a city-based spectacle.

“As it stands right now this is a crushing blow for Phillip Island and the entire state of Victoria.”

The street circuit aspect is questionable, while the reference to it being a MotoGP first is slightly innaccurate given the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia has hosted the series since 2022.

The Bend Motorsport Park remains the likliest host venue should MotoGP move to South Australia.

MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group is yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Phillip Island has hosted the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix since 1997.